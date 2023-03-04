Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $125,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,555. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

