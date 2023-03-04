Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $135,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $302.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $303.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock worth $6,375,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

