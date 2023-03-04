Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $150,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,984,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

