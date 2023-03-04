Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $78,000 Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 10.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE opened at $30.18 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading

