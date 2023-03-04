Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $92,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Gartner by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.69 and its 200 day moving average is $320.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,933,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total transaction of $1,966,051.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,933,651.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,660. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

