Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Nutanix by 28.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 598,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 295,429 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 750,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

