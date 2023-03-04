Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 98.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 233.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 231.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

