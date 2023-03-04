Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.60 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $805.07 million, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,277,890. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.