Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 871 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

