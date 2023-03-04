Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

NYSE VMC opened at $182.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.25. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.