Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 109,089 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 902.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

