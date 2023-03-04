Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,265 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

