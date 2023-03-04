Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 150,965 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,702,936. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox



Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

