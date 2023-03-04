Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,566 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.45 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.29 and a 200 day moving average of $282.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

