Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 189,900 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

BBWI opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

