Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 26,535 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

