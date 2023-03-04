Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 35,761 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 35,761 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

