Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 37,277 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in XPO were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:XPO opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

