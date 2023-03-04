Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 389,600 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 567,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,547,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,006,495 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reduced their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.40%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 668,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $97,349.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,997.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,903 shares of company stock valued at $444,899. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

