Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 40 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seaboard by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.5 %

Seaboard stock opened at $3,873.79 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

