Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,681 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Get Rating

