Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,555 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Sotera Health

NYSE:SHC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

