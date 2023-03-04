Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.