HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.96 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

