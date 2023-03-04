Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

