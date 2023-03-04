Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stake Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 300,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.93 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

