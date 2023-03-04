Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

