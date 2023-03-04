Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Holley alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 886,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 206,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Up 7.4 %

About Holley

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.