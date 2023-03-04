Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 15,302 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 245,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

CUBI stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $967.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

