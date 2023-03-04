Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 15,355 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 796,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $19.20 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

