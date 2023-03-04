Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 21,404 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho upped their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:RPT opened at $10.76 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

