Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,344 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 163,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264 in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

