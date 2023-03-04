Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,935 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $34.93 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.98%.

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

