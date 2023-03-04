Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,329 shares of company stock worth $7,573,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

