Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

HBNC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.