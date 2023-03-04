Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $105.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

