Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 18,820 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 387,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.80 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

