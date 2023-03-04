Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 329 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $206.38 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

