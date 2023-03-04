Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,560 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 532.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

