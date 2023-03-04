Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 34,341 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after buying an additional 177,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,695,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock worth $1,413,444 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

AGL opened at $25.22 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

