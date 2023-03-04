Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $213,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of WING opened at $173.55 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.