Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.