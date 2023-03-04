Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

KRE opened at $60.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.