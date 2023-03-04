Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

