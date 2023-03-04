Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

