Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

