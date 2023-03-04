Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $750,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:ELF opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.