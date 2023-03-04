Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $102.95.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

