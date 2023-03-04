Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $761,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $153.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

