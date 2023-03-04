Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $786,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $44,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 214.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $521.48 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.44.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

